Nearly 85% of Iraqi Patients Recovered from COVID-19: Health Ministry

Iraq's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that nearly 85% of coronavirus patients in the country have so far recovered from the novel virus.



Saif Badir, a spokesperson for the health ministry, said in a statement that Iraq has so far been able to keep the situation under control, and that it is among those countries where the least number of people have died from COVID-19.



As soon as the World Health Organization (WHO) approves a vaccine for the coronavirus, Iraq will be one of the first countries to purchase it.



A total of 416,802 coronavirus infections have so far been confirmed across Iraq, from which 350,752 people have recovered and returned home, while 10,086 others died.