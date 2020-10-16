Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Friday، 16 October 2020 11:57 PM

Erbil Police Says It Arrested "a Dangerous Suspect"

 Erbil Police Department said on Thursday that its forces arrested a "dangerous suspect" in the capital city in possession of guns and illegal drugs.

Apart from using vehicles lacking license plates, the man was also accused of harassing people and being behind several shootings, the police department said in a statement.

The trader of illicit drugs was arrested during a pre-planned operation and after receiving accurate intelligence on him, according to the statement.

At least two cars, six guns, seven grenades, as well as a great amount of illegal drugs were found and seized at the suspect's residence.
