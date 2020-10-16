Kurdistan: Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

More than 900 other people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region within 24 hours, the health ministry reported on Friday.



At least 6,214 suspects have taken the test for COVID-19 across the Kurdistan Region since yesterday, out of which 932 individuals were found infected with the novel virus, the statement noted.



During the same period, the coronavirus claimed 18 other lives, with which the death toll rose to 2,106.



However, 453 patients have also recovered from COVID-19 over the past day.



Out of 60,183 confirmed cases, at least 36,728 people have been discharged from the hospital since early March, according to the latest updates by the ministry.