Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 16 October 2020
Breaking
UN Secretary-General decries Iran’s human rights violations End Of arms embargo unlikely to bring flow of weapons to Iran Iraq reports 3,501 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths Iraq’s Shia parties escalate sectarian tensions, pressure Kurds Atomic energy watchdog seeks details on secret Iranian nuclear site Turkey bans plane carrying Greek FM from Iraq from entering airspace CTS arrests terrorist in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad Iran claims 'foreign military presence' in Gulf escalates tensions Trump says radical left will destroy the country if he loses election France warns Turkey of EU sanctions over 'provocations'
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 16 October 2020 06:22 PM

UN Secretary-General decries Iran’s human rights violations

guterres

In his annual report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described "repeated and serious violations" of human rights in Iran as a "grave concern."


The report published on Wednesday was prepared for submission to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) two months ago.


Guterres's report, which covers the period from September 2018 to the summer of 2020, underlines "repeated serious violations" of human rights and "violent repression" of widespread protests in Iran.


One of the report's highlights is the "violent repression and use of force by security forces" in November 2019 when protests erupted in more than 100 cities in Iran and were met with a deadly government response.


The health crisis has doubled the impact of the economic crisis and sanctions on the human rights situation in Iran, added Guterres.

Related Stories
Read
2310761-121069265

Atomic energy watchdog seeks details on secret Iranian nuclear site 16 October 2020 04:23 PM

twitter

Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news 16 October 2020 03:04 PM

46b621a0-f255-451c-b309-ef29f46a1a33_16x9_600x338

French ex-president Sarkozy charged over Libyan campaign financing: Prosecutors 16 October 2020 02:24 PM

2020-637383845779264664-926

Iran claims 'foreign military presence' in Gulf escalates tensions 15 October 2020 11:07 PM

trump

Trump says radical left will destroy the country if he loses election 15 October 2020 11:03 PM

GUFBWY6POGFWNECK6M2EICHOBU

France warns Turkey of EU sanctions over 'provocations' 15 October 2020 07:03 PM

iran-coronavirus

Months into pandemic, Iran sees worst wave of virus deaths 15 October 2020 06:57 PM

Cyber attacks

Iran says hackers attacked two of its key institutions 15 October 2020 06:54 PM

Comments