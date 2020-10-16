UN Secretary-General decries Iran’s human rights violations

In his annual report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described "repeated and serious violations" of human rights in Iran as a "grave concern."



The report published on Wednesday was prepared for submission to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) two months ago.



Guterres's report, which covers the period from September 2018 to the summer of 2020, underlines "repeated serious violations" of human rights and "violent repression" of widespread protests in Iran.



One of the report's highlights is the "violent repression and use of force by security forces" in November 2019 when protests erupted in more than 100 cities in Iran and were met with a deadly government response.



The health crisis has doubled the impact of the economic crisis and sanctions on the human rights situation in Iran, added Guterres.