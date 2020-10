Iraq on Friday reported 56 new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,501 new cases.

Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment on Wednesday announced 3,857 new coronavirus infections and 51 new deaths, bringing the total fatality toll to over 10,000.



Iraqi health officials completed over 20,000 tests over the previous 24 hours and over a quarter-million carried out since the first infection was confirmed in Iraq, some eight months ago.