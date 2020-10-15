Turkey bans plane carrying Greek FM from Iraq from entering airspace

Turkey has made a new challenge, this time against the Greek Foreign Minister on Wednesday night after his return from Iraq.



Turkey held for 20 minutes in the air the plane that was transporting Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias after his productive trip to Iraq.



The incident took place over the Turkish-Iraqi border, as Ankara refused to grant an overflight permit to the aircraft.



The Greek aircraft was returning from Baghdad to Athens and the pilots had normally received the required permits from the Turkish authorities.