Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 16 October 2020
Breaking
Turkey bans plane carrying Greek FM from Iraq from entering airspace CTS arrests terrorist in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad Iran claims 'foreign military presence' in Gulf escalates tensions Trump says radical left will destroy the country if he loses election France warns Turkey of EU sanctions over 'provocations' Iraq-Turkey resume flights after nearly 3-months hiatus Finance minister says Iraq's leaders willing to make reforms Lebanon postpones forming government until Oct. 22 Egyptian, South African leaders discuss Ethiopia's Nile dam Russia, Turkey agree on strict adherence to Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 15 October 2020 11:11 PM

CTS arrests terrorist in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad

Ec9DqRbXkAIN7Oa

Today, Thursday, the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested a terrorist in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad.


The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasul, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the Counter-Terrorism Service is completing a series of arrests that target the remnants of terrorist elements belonging to ISIS gangs who use safe cities as a cover for them to hide."


He added, "The apparatus managed at dawn to arrest the terrorist with a surprise operation in the Abu Ghraib district, west of the capital, Baghdad," noting that "legal measures have been taken against him in a fundamental way."

Related Stories
Read
nikos

Turkey bans plane carrying Greek FM from Iraq from entering airspace 15 October 2020 11:14 PM

drone

UK's RAF destroys ISIS cell in Iraq's Anbar 15 October 2020 07:03 PM

1510202011930An-Iraqi-Airways-plane-750x375

Iraq-Turkey resume flights after nearly 3-months hiatus 15 October 2020 07:01 PM

gallery_xlarge

Finance minister says Iraq's leaders willing to make reforms 15 October 2020 06:57 PM

FOREIGN202010150902000247362946375

Russia, Turkey agree on strict adherence to Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire 15 October 2020 05:12 AM

CORONA-KURDISTAN-K24

Iraq's coronavirus deaths top 10,000 15 October 2020 05:07 AM

serok-barzani

Top Kurdistan Region officials receive British Ambassador to Iraq 15 October 2020 05:05 AM

mou

Iraqi health minister, Korean KOICA Agency sign MoU 14 October 2020 07:43 PM

Comments