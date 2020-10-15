CTS arrests terrorist in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad

Today, Thursday, the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested a terrorist in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad.



The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasul, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the Counter-Terrorism Service is completing a series of arrests that target the remnants of terrorist elements belonging to ISIS gangs who use safe cities as a cover for them to hide."



He added, "The apparatus managed at dawn to arrest the terrorist with a surprise operation in the Abu Ghraib district, west of the capital, Baghdad," noting that "legal measures have been taken against him in a fundamental way."



