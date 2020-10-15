Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 16 October 2020
Thursday، 15 October 2020 11:07 PM

Iran claims 'foreign military presence' in Gulf escalates tensions

Iran opposes the presence of foreign military forces, including the European navy, in the Gulf region, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi said, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

The security of Gulf is of common interest for all regional countries, therefore its security should be provided solely by the collective efforts of the regional states, Araqchi said in a meeting with the new Danish ambassador to Tehran.


Presence of foreign troops is not instrumental for the security of region, he said. On the contrary, it may escalate tensions, he added. 

