Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Breaking
France warns Turkey of EU sanctions over 'provocations' Iraq-Turkey resume flights after nearly 3-months hiatus Finance minister says Iraq's leaders willing to make reforms Lebanon postpones forming government until Oct. 22 Egyptian, South African leaders discuss Ethiopia's Nile dam Russia, Turkey agree on strict adherence to Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire Iraq's coronavirus deaths top 10,000 Top Kurdistan Region officials receive British Ambassador to Iraq 2 Americans held hostage by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen freed Iraqi health minister, Korean KOICA Agency sign MoU
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 15 October 2020 07:01 PM

Iraq-Turkey resume flights after nearly 3-months hiatus

1510202011930An-Iraqi-Airways-plane-750x375
This morning, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced the resumption of flights between Iraq and Turkey after a suspension of two-and-a-half months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Baghdad airport’s scheduled arrivals, the first flight from Istanbul to Baghdad was scheduled for 09:05 a.m. (local time),

An official statement noted that there would be seven flights per week between Iraq and Turkey.

Turkey suspended flights to and from Iraq in August as part of measures against the novel coronavirus. It also extended the suspension through September as cases in Iraq continued to rise. The Turkish civil aviation authority extended the ban on October 1 until October 14.

Related Stories
Read
drone

UK's RAF destroys ISIS cell in Iraq's Anbar 15 October 2020 07:03 PM

gallery_xlarge

Finance minister says Iraq's leaders willing to make reforms 15 October 2020 06:57 PM

FOREIGN202010150902000247362946375

Russia, Turkey agree on strict adherence to Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire 15 October 2020 05:12 AM

CORONA-KURDISTAN-K24

Iraq's coronavirus deaths top 10,000 15 October 2020 05:07 AM

serok-barzani

Top Kurdistan Region officials receive British Ambassador to Iraq 15 October 2020 05:05 AM

mou

Iraqi health minister, Korean KOICA Agency sign MoU 14 October 2020 07:43 PM

154

Kadhimi, NATO mission commander discuss providing support to Iraqi forces 14 October 2020 07:39 PM

1614102020_1414102020_IMG-20201014-WA0004

Iraqi president receives Greek FM 14 October 2020 07:36 PM

Comments