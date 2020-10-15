Iraq-Turkey resume flights after nearly 3-months hiatus

This morning, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced the resumption of flights between Iraq and Turkey after a suspension of two-and-a-half months due to the coronavirus pandemic.



According to Baghdad airport’s scheduled arrivals, the first flight from Istanbul to Baghdad was scheduled for 09:05 a.m. (local time),



An official statement noted that there would be seven flights per week between Iraq and Turkey.



Turkey suspended flights to and from Iraq in August as part of measures against the novel coronavirus. It also extended the suspension through September as cases in Iraq continued to rise. The Turkish civil aviation authority extended the ban on October 1 until October 14.



