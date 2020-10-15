Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Breaking
Lebanon postpones forming government until Oct. 22 Egyptian, South African leaders discuss Ethiopia's Nile dam Russia, Turkey agree on strict adherence to Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire Iraq's coronavirus deaths top 10,000 Top Kurdistan Region officials receive British Ambassador to Iraq 2 Americans held hostage by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen freed Iraqi health minister, Korean KOICA Agency sign MoU Kadhimi, NATO mission commander discuss providing support to Iraqi forces Iraqi president receives Greek FM Greek FM in Iraq for talks
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 15 October 2020 03:18 PM

Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest

Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday after days of unrest following a disputed election, saying he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters who have demanded his removal from office.
He becomes the third president of the small Central Asian state to be toppled in a popular uprising since 2005. Kyrgyzstan has been in turmoil since the Oct. 4 parliamentary election, which the opposition rejected after Jeenbekov's allies were declared the winners.
In a statement, Jeenbekov said he feared that violence might break out if protesters carry out a threat to march on his compound.
"The military and security forces will be obliged to use their weapons to protect the state residence. Blood will be inevitably shed. I urge both sides not to fall for provocations," he said.
"I do not want to go down in Kyrgyzstan's history as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens."
After the election, opposition supporters took to the streets and seized government buildings, prompting the authorities to annul the vote. Jeenbekov announced last week that he would resign, but this week he delayed his exit, saying he would stay in office until a new election was held.
On Wednesday, Jeenbekov accepted parliament's choice of Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist whose supporters freed him from prison last week, to be prime minister. Japarov and his followers have demanded Jeenbekov leave office.
Kyrgyzstan, which borders on China, is a close ally of Russia and also hosts a large Canadian-owned gold mine.
Read
airstrike

Russia and Syrian air strikes on rebel-held Idlib amount to war crimes - HRW 15 October 2020 03:10 PM

yemen

Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels in possible prisoner swap 15 October 2020 03:07 PM

thumbs_b_c_3d5c7c292cdc7ad6cc100fef40b1ea99

Lebanon postpones forming government until Oct. 22 15 October 2020 05:16 AM

1810658_1602706887

Egyptian, South African leaders discuss Ethiopia's Nile dam 15 October 2020 05:14 AM

11558166-3x2-xlarge

2 Americans held hostage by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen freed 14 October 2020 09:49 PM

img935726

Pompeo: US committed to Saudi Arabia to deter Iran 14 October 2020 06:39 PM

pompeo

Pompeo urges Saudi Arabia to consider normalizing relations with Israel 14 October 2020 06:36 PM

oil

Oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second coronavirus wave: energy watchdog 14 October 2020 04:37 PM

Comments