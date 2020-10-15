Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Thursday، 15 October 2020 05:16 AM

Lebanon postpones forming government until Oct. 22

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has postponed consultative talks to form a new government until Oct. 22, the official National News Agency reported Wednesday.

Taking the decision in line with the demands of some political groups in order to resolve some difficulties, Aoun postponed the talks with political parties in parliament for a week.

The government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned last month after a massive explosion rocked Beirut's port on Aug. 4.

The blast, which shook Lebanon to its core and caused massive destruction in the capital, came at a time when the country was reeling under a crippling economic crisis amid a struggle against the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

