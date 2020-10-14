Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Wednesday، 14 October 2020 09:49 PM

2 Americans held hostage by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen freed

Two Americans held hostage by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen were freed on Wednesday as part of a U.S.-backed trade that returned more than 200 of the group’s loyalists to the fractured Middle East country, according to U.S. and Saudi officials, Wall Street Journal reported.

 

A Royal Oman Air Force plane carrying the two Americans and the remains of a third flew out of Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital of Sana’a, hours after the jet and a companion flight brought the militants back to the country following years stuck in Oman.


The deal secured freedom for Sandra Loli, an American humanitarian worker who was held hostage by the Houthis for about a year, and Mikael Gidada, a U.S. businessman who was held for more than a year, said Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to President Trump who worked on the deal.

