Iraqi health minister, Korean KOICA Agency sign MoU

The Minister of Health, Hassan Al-Tamimi, signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a project to build organizational capabilities for critical care services in the Medical City, at the Ministry’s headquarters, today’s Wednesday, as the specialists in the ministry also attended the meeting, according to a statement by the media office of the minister received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



This came on the basis of the grant provided by the Korean side in order to reduce the death rate for critically ill patients in Iraq.