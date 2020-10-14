Kadhimi, NATO mission commander discuss providing support to Iraqi forces

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al- Kadhimi, discussed ways to provide support from the NATO mission to Iraqi security forces of all kinds.



"Al- Kadhimi received the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, Major General Jenny Karinian on Wednesday," The media office of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



The meeting discussed ways to provide support from the NATO mission to the Iraqi security forces of all kinds, in the areas of training, strengthening military capabilities, and raising the level of professionalism and competence.