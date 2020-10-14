Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Wednesday، 14 October 2020 07:36 PM

Iraqi president receives Greek FM

President Barham Salih received Wednesday at the Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.


At the beginning of the meeting, the President stressed Iraq's eagerness to further develop Iraqi- Greek ties across all fields, and noted the historical depth of Mesopotamia and Ancient Greek civilization.


On the other hand, he underlined that it is important for the two Nations to have further coordination to address the various challenges, which are faced by the Region and the World as well, first and foremost among which is the terrorism in addition to strengthening diplomatic, economic and cultural cooperation.


Furthermore, he paid homage to Greece for receiving Iraqi refugees and for its role in supporting Iraq, the international coalition and NATO in the war against ISIS organization.


He stated that terrorism poses a threat to the international community, therefore the need is emerged to stand together to fight it as well as preventing terrorists from regrouping themselves to undermine global peace and security.

