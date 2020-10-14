Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi health minister, Korean KOICA Agency sign MoU Kadhimi, NATO mission commander discuss providing support to Iraqi forces Iraqi president receives Greek FM Greek FM in Iraq for talks Pompeo: US committed to Saudi Arabia to deter Iran Pompeo urges Saudi Arabia to consider normalizing relations with Israel Iraqi government approves economic reforms to extricate country from crisis Iran-Backed Militias in Iraq Poised to Expand Influence Egyptian, Iraqi, Jordanian FMs urge frameworks to protect Arab water interests Iraq reports 3,921 new coronavirus cases, 409,358 in total
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 14 October 2020 07:12 PM

U.S. pleased Iraq doing more to protect U.S. embassy - Pompeo

pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States was pleased that the Iraqi government was doing more to protect the U.S. embassy in Baghdad from Iran-backed Shiite Muslim militias but declined to provide an update on whether Washington was still considering to shut down its embassy.


“We are happy that the Iraqis are doing more to provide increased security for our team on the ground there,” Pompeo told a State Department news conference.

 

Washington, which is slowly reducing its 5,000 troops in Iraq, threatened last month to shut its embassy unless the Iraqi government reins in Iran-aligned militias that have attacked U.S. interests with rockets and roadside bombs.


A spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq, on Sunday said it has suspended rocket attacks on U.S. forces on condition that Iraq’s government present a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops.

 

Asked if the United States saw the announcement as progress and whether it would still follow through on its threat to shut down the embassy, Pompeo did not specifically answer but sounded doubtful about the militia’s ceasefire declaration.
“We have a rogue set of militias who have now promised not to violate the Iraqi people’s sovereignty and to take aim at the U.S. diplomats serving there that are designed to help the Iraqi people,” he said.


The U.S. warning caused alarm in Iraq, where it was seen as a step toward air strikes, potentially turning Iraq into a battleground in a proxy war between the United States and Iran. A broad array of politicians called on the militia to stop provoking the Americans.

Related Stories
Read
mou

Iraqi health minister, Korean KOICA Agency sign MoU 14 October 2020 07:43 PM

154

Kadhimi, NATO mission commander discuss providing support to Iraqi forces 14 October 2020 07:39 PM

1614102020_1414102020_IMG-20201014-WA0004

Iraqi president receives Greek FM 14 October 2020 07:36 PM

dendias_web--4-thumb-large

Greek FM in Iraq for talks 14 October 2020 07:33 PM

wo08-MAY-iraq-cabinet-ali-allawi

Iraqi government approves economic reforms to extricate country from crisis 14 October 2020 02:39 AM

2020-637382040033428089-342

Egyptian, Iraqi, Jordanian FMs urge frameworks to protect Arab water interests 14 October 2020 02:34 AM

coronavirus 123

Iraq reports 3,921 new coronavirus cases, 409,358 in total 14 October 2020 02:20 AM

05_nisoc_-_500

Iraq discusses gas investment with BP over largest oilfield 14 October 2020 01:58 AM

Comments