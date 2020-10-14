Pompeo: US committed to Saudi Arabia to deter Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the U.S. is committed to providing robust arms sales to Saudi Arabia as partners in confronting Iran’s actions in the region.



The secretary was speaking alongside Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi foreign minister, in Washington following a morning meeting of the first U.S. and Saudi strategic dialogue. Pompeo and his Saudi counterpart will continue to meet throughout the day.



“Today we reaffirmed our mutual commitment to countering Iranian malign activity and the threat it poses to regional security and prosperity and the security of the American people as well,” Pompeo said in short remarks Wednesday morning.



“The United States supports a robust program of arms sales to Saudi Arabia, a line of effort that helps the kingdom protect its citizens and sustains American jobs.”