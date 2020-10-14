Iraq reports 3,921 new coronavirus cases, 409,358 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 3,921 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 409,358.



The ministry reported 58 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 9,970 in the country. It also said that 4,158 more patients recovered in the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 344,208.



A total of 2,528,214 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 20,663 done during the day, according to the statement.



Meanwhile, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi presented a detailed report to the weekly meeting of the Iraqi government on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic in the country.



A statement by the media office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that al-Tamimi's report "included the efforts exerted to contain the virus and reduce the infections and deaths across the country."



It also included the efforts of the health ministry to provide necessary treatments and other health supplies to all hospitals, in addition to the continuing of awareness campaigns, according to the statement.



Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.