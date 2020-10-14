Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi government approves economic reforms to extricate country from crisis Iran-Backed Militias in Iraq Poised to Expand Influence Egyptian, Iraqi, Jordanian FMs urge frameworks to protect Arab water interests Iraq reports 3,921 new coronavirus cases, 409,358 in total Iraq discusses gas investment with BP over largest oilfield Iraqi president meets Kurdish leadership to discuss pressing issues Egypt supports Iraq's efforts to overcome challenges, preserve stability, Sisi Kadhmi claims determination to find effective solutions to current crises Iran shatters its single-day record for virus deaths, cases FMs of Egypt, Iraq shed light on depth of relations, joint coordination
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 14 October 2020 01:58 AM

Iraq discusses gas investment with BP over largest oilfield

05_nisoc_-_500
Iraq discussed on Tuesday plans for investment in associated gas production at its largest oilfield, Rumaila, Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said in a statement.

With BP as operator, the Rumaila oilfield produces 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, or around a third of the crude oil pumped in OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia. Oil production at Rumaila has increased by 40 percent since 2010.  

"The maintenance of production in Al-Rumaila oil field and the available investment opportunities in oil and gas were discussed in a video conference held with the regional manager of BP in the Middle East, Stephen Willis, and the company's director in Iraq, Zaid Al-Yasiri," the Iraqi oil minister said today.

"Iraq needs to speed up development plans to invest in processing associated gas and address carbon emissions,"  the minister added.

Iraq needs the associated gas from its large oilfields not only to reduce flaring and emissions, but also to reduce its dependence on gas imports, much of which come from Iran.

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report from 2019, there is significant potential for natural gas in Iraq as associated gas production has risen together with oil production in the past decade.

"As oil production has soared, so has the amount of associated gas produced alongside. However the capacity to capture and process this gas has not kept pace. The inability to utilise its gas riches means that the country's gas deficit has grown, and Iraq now relies on imports from Iran to meet increasing demand," the IEA said in April 2019.

BP's presence in Iraq began in Kirkuk in the 1920s when the company that is now known as BP helped Iraq to locate, produce, and export oil from Baba Gurgur, which was the largest oil field in the world at the time.

Rumaila, the third-largest producing field in the world, is estimated to have around 17 billion barrels of recoverable oil remaining, according to BP.

Related Stories
Read
wo08-MAY-iraq-cabinet-ali-allawi

Iraqi government approves economic reforms to extricate country from crisis 14 October 2020 02:39 AM

2020-637382040033428089-342

Egyptian, Iraqi, Jordanian FMs urge frameworks to protect Arab water interests 14 October 2020 02:34 AM

coronavirus 123

Iraq reports 3,921 new coronavirus cases, 409,358 in total 14 October 2020 02:20 AM

THEMEETING

Iraqi president meets Kurdish leadership to discuss pressing issues 13 October 2020 12:11 AM

2020-637381147469958889-995

Egypt supports Iraq's efforts to overcome challenges, preserve stability, Sisi 13 October 2020 12:07 AM

kad

Kadhmi claims determination to find effective solutions to current crises 12 October 2020 08:12 PM

fms

FMs of Egypt, Iraq shed light on depth of relations, joint coordination 12 October 2020 08:04 PM

iraqnasiriyah (2)

COVID-19: Iraq tops 400,000 cases, adds over 2,200 in 24 hours 12 October 2020 02:40 AM

Comments