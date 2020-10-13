Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi president meets Kurdish leadership to discuss pressing issues Egypt supports Iraq's efforts to overcome challenges, preserve stability, Sisi Kadhmi claims determination to find effective solutions to current crises Iran shatters its single-day record for virus deaths, cases FMs of Egypt, Iraq shed light on depth of relations, joint coordination Clinton’s emails and Muslim Brotherhood Syria police arrest several individuals for “involving in arsons in Latakia mountains” COVID-19: Iraq tops 400,000 cases, adds over 2,200 in 24 hours Sinjar deal between Baghdad and Erbil 'significant step' towards improving relations Iraqi PM to pay official visit to UK: statement
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 13 October 2020 04:12 PM

Tunisian protesters clash with police after man dies in bulldozed kiosk

tunisia

Hundreds of stone-throwing protesters clashed with police in a provincial Tunisian town on Tuesday after authorities bulldozed an unlicensed cigarette kiosk, killing its owner sleeping inside, witnesses said.


Street protests are frequent in Tunisia, where a popular uprising toppled autocratic rule nearly a decade ago and ushered in democracy but little economic progress, with living standards for many still low, unemployment high and corruption rife.


In the town of Sheitla, the site of an ancient Roman city in Tunisia’s hilly, impoverished interior, residents blocked roads with burning tyres and threw stones at police, who chased, witnesses said.


Soldiers were then deployed to protect government buildings in Sheitla.
Local officials and witnesses said a cigarette vendor was sleeping inside his kiosk in Tuesday’s pre-dawn hours when municipal police arrived with a bulldozer and flattened the structure, killing him under the rubble.


After the man’s death was confirmed by local authorities, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi dismissed the governor of Kasserine province, where Sheitla is located, and three local security officials in an effort to defuse local anger.

 

The overnight bulldozing of the kiosk inflamed the nearby community where many have long complained about police heavy-handedness in dealing with poor, marginalized people.


Sbeitla is near some of Tunisia’s most deprived cities including Sidi Bouzid, where the 2011 revolution began after a street vendor immolated himself in protest at harassment and confiscations of his wares by police.

Related Stories
Read
Covid-19-coronavirus-1-1

EU countries adopt common travel guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic 13 October 2020 04:53 PM

uae-israel

Israel-UAE flights ‘delayed to January’ 13 October 2020 04:08 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran: drone crashes near border with Azerbaijan 13 October 2020 02:36 PM

iran corona_1

Iran shatters its single-day record for virus deaths, cases 12 October 2020 08:08 PM

Jordanian King Abdullah II of Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah swears in new government to speed reforms 12 October 2020 07:19 PM

Saad Al-Hariri

Lebanon's Sunni leader Hariri urges revival of French plan 12 October 2020 07:16 PM

netanyahu

Israeli cabinet approves UAE deal, Netanyahu says will meet its leader 12 October 2020 02:52 PM

iran

Iran announces highest daily death toll, new patient count 12 October 2020 02:48 PM

Comments