Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Tuesday، 13 October 2020 12:07 AM

Egypt supports Iraq's efforts to overcome challenges, preserve stability, Sisi

In a meeting on Monday with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi stressed Egypt’s support for all efforts to help Iraq overcome its challenges, combat terrorism and preserve its security, according to Egypt’s presidential spokesman.

The president asked Hussein to convey greetings to Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mostafa Al-Kadhimi.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to boost bilateral cooperation with Iraq as well as trilateral cooperation between Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Iraq’s Ambassador to Cairo Ahmed Nayef, Hussein delivered a message from Prime Minister Kadhimi, who hailed the “historic” relations between the two countries and expressed Iraq’s appreciation for Egypt’s support.

Kadhimi also said that Iraq wishes to boost cooperation with Egypt on both the bilateral and trilateral levels with Jordan to benefit from the successful Egyptian experience in establishing development projects, especially in infrastructure and energy.

FM Hussein hailed Egypt’s support for Iraq, especially in light of common challenges like combating terrorism as well as efforts to achieve security, stability and development.

The meeting also addressed a number of Arab and regional challenges of mutual concern.

This meeting comes less than two months after another meeting between El-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Iraq's Al-Kadhimi in Amman, where President El-Sisi expressed Egypt's willingness to establish joint development projects with Iraq and Jordan within a strict timeframe.

THEMEETING

kad

fms

iraqnasiriyah (2)

Pictures-of-the-Decade

im-223067

1200x800

Pictures-of-the-Decade

