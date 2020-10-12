Kadhmi claims determination to find effective solutions to current crises

On Sunday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi affirmed the government's determination to find effective solutions to the current crises.



The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that " Al-Kadhmi chaired today, Sunday, a meeting that included a number of ministers and government officials, which was devoted to discussing treatments for unemployment and securing job opportunities for the youth, as well as developments in the general situation."



The statement added, "The meeting was attended by the ministers of oil, finance, planning, and higher education, the governor of the central bank, the president of the Federal Service Council, as well as the Director of the Office of the Prime Minister and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers."

He pointed out that "the meeting witnessed the presentation of a number of proposals related to loans and job creation in the private sector.

The youth employment project and ways to provide support for this vital segment were discussed, in addition to reforms in the white paper."