Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 12 October 2020
Breaking
Kadhmi claims determination to find effective solutions to current crises Iran shatters its single-day record for virus deaths, cases FMs of Egypt, Iraq shed light on depth of relations, joint coordination Clinton’s emails and Muslim Brotherhood Syria police arrest several individuals for “involving in arsons in Latakia mountains” COVID-19: Iraq tops 400,000 cases, adds over 2,200 in 24 hours Sinjar deal between Baghdad and Erbil 'significant step' towards improving relations Iraqi PM to pay official visit to UK: statement Iraq sees $45 oil in first quarter, Minister Iraq protests one year on: Demands, Iran’s role, al-Kadhimi and the future
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 12 October 2020 08:12 PM

Kadhmi claims determination to find effective solutions to current crises

kad

On Sunday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi affirmed the government's determination to find effective solutions to the current crises.


The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that " Al-Kadhmi chaired today, Sunday, a meeting that included a number of ministers and government officials, which was devoted to discussing treatments for unemployment and securing job opportunities for the youth, as well as developments in the general situation."


The statement added, "The meeting was attended by the ministers of oil, finance, planning, and higher education, the governor of the central bank, the president of the Federal Service Council, as well as the Director of the Office of the Prime Minister and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers."

 

He pointed out that "the meeting witnessed the presentation of a number of proposals related to loans and job creation in the private sector.

 

The youth employment project and ways to provide support for this vital segment were discussed, in addition to reforms in the white paper."

Related Stories
Read
fms

FMs of Egypt, Iraq shed light on depth of relations, joint coordination 12 October 2020 08:04 PM

iraqnasiriyah (2)

COVID-19: Iraq tops 400,000 cases, adds over 2,200 in 24 hours 12 October 2020 02:40 AM

Pictures-of-the-Decade

Sinjar deal between Baghdad and Erbil 'significant step' towards improving relations 12 October 2020 02:38 AM

im-223067

Iraqi PM to pay official visit to UK: statement 12 October 2020 02:35 AM

1200x800

Iraq sees $45 oil in first quarter, Minister 12 October 2020 02:32 AM

Pictures-of-the-Decade

UN says Baghdad-Kurdistan deal first step toward better future 11 October 2020 07:57 PM

fm

Egypt welcomes agreement on governance of Iraq's city of Sinjar 11 October 2020 07:55 PM

kataieb

Iran-backed militias offer ‘conditional’ cease-fire against US in Iraq 11 October 2020 07:50 PM

Comments