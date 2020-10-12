FMs of Egypt, Iraq shed light on depth of relations, joint coordination

The Iraqi foreign minister said he was happy at Monday's meeting with President Sisi, pointing out that his talks in Egypt tackled historical relations as well as economic issues, especially in the fields of gas and electricity, in addition to military, security and cultural ties, MENA reported.



He said the coming phase would witness visits by officials from the two countries where Baghdad will receive Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli late this month to activate memos of understanding signed between the two countries.



Hussein asserted that his talks in Egypt also tackled political, regional and international issues of mutual concern.



Asked by MENA about the goals of his visit to Egypt, the Iraqi foreign minister said talks with Egyptian officials focused on economic cooperation and political coordination in light of threats besetting the region.



On the mechanism of the tripartite meeting between Egypt, Jordan and Iraq at the level of foreign ministers on Tuesday, the Iraqi top diplomat said the meeting will be held upon directives from the political leaders in the three countries who met in Jordan recently to activate joint cooperation on regional issues of mutual concern.



He said Tuesday meeting will focus on economic issues between the three countries and overcoming obstacles hindering economic cooperation.