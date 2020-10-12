Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 12 October 2020
Breaking
Kadhmi claims determination to find effective solutions to current crises Iran shatters its single-day record for virus deaths, cases FMs of Egypt, Iraq shed light on depth of relations, joint coordination Clinton’s emails and Muslim Brotherhood Syria police arrest several individuals for “involving in arsons in Latakia mountains” COVID-19: Iraq tops 400,000 cases, adds over 2,200 in 24 hours Sinjar deal between Baghdad and Erbil 'significant step' towards improving relations Iraqi PM to pay official visit to UK: statement Iraq sees $45 oil in first quarter, Minister Iraq protests one year on: Demands, Iran’s role, al-Kadhimi and the future
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 12 October 2020 08:04 PM

FMs of Egypt, Iraq shed light on depth of relations, joint coordination

fms
The Iraqi foreign minister said he was happy at Monday's meeting with President Sisi, pointing out that his talks in Egypt tackled historical relations as well as economic issues, especially in the fields of gas and electricity, in addition to military, security and cultural ties, MENA reported.

He said the coming phase would witness visits by officials from the two countries where Baghdad will receive Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli late this month to activate memos of understanding signed between the two countries.

Hussein asserted that his talks in Egypt also tackled political, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Asked by MENA about the goals of his visit to Egypt, the Iraqi foreign minister said talks with Egyptian officials focused on economic cooperation and political coordination in light of threats besetting the region.

On the mechanism of the tripartite meeting between Egypt, Jordan and Iraq at the level of foreign ministers on Tuesday, the Iraqi top diplomat said the meeting will be held upon directives from the political leaders in the three countries who met in Jordan recently to activate joint cooperation on regional issues of mutual concern.

He said Tuesday meeting will focus on economic issues between the three countries and overcoming obstacles hindering economic cooperation.
Related Stories
Read
kad

Kadhmi claims determination to find effective solutions to current crises 12 October 2020 08:12 PM

iraqnasiriyah (2)

COVID-19: Iraq tops 400,000 cases, adds over 2,200 in 24 hours 12 October 2020 02:40 AM

Pictures-of-the-Decade

Sinjar deal between Baghdad and Erbil 'significant step' towards improving relations 12 October 2020 02:38 AM

im-223067

Iraqi PM to pay official visit to UK: statement 12 October 2020 02:35 AM

1200x800

Iraq sees $45 oil in first quarter, Minister 12 October 2020 02:32 AM

Pictures-of-the-Decade

UN says Baghdad-Kurdistan deal first step toward better future 11 October 2020 07:57 PM

fm

Egypt welcomes agreement on governance of Iraq's city of Sinjar 11 October 2020 07:55 PM

kataieb

Iran-backed militias offer ‘conditional’ cease-fire against US in Iraq 11 October 2020 07:50 PM

Comments