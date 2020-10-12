Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 12 October 2020
Breaking
Syria police arrest several individuals for “involving in arsons in Latakia mountains” COVID-19: Iraq tops 400,000 cases, adds over 2,200 in 24 hours Sinjar deal between Baghdad and Erbil 'significant step' towards improving relations Iraqi PM to pay official visit to UK: statement Iraq sees $45 oil in first quarter, Minister Iraq protests one year on: Demands, Iran’s role, al-Kadhimi and the future Leaked documents reveal Obama-Clinton malign association with Doha UN says Baghdad-Kurdistan deal first step toward better future Egypt welcomes agreement on governance of Iraq's city of Sinjar Iran-backed militias offer ‘conditional’ cease-fire against US in Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 12 October 2020 02:35 AM

Iraqi PM to pay official visit to UK: statement

im-223067
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is expected to pay an official visit to Britain.

A statement by the ministry said Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received in his office the British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey, and the two discussed al-Kadhimi's visit to Britain, without giving further details about the date of the visit.

"They also touched on developments of issues of common interests in the region and the world," the brief statement said.

Hussein also said the Iraqi government has taken security measures to provide a suitable environment for the work of all diplomatic missions in Baghdad.

Unidentified militant groups frequently fire mortar rounds on Iraqi military bases housing U.S.-led coalition forces as well as the U.S. embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, where the main Iraqi government offices and some foreign embassies are located.
Britain is part of a U.S.-led international coalition tasked with helping the Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State militants by carrying out airstrikes against their positions in Iraq and Syria as well as providing military equipment and training for Iraqi forces. Enditem
Related Stories
Read
iraqnasiriyah (2)

COVID-19: Iraq tops 400,000 cases, adds over 2,200 in 24 hours 12 October 2020 02:40 AM

Pictures-of-the-Decade

Sinjar deal between Baghdad and Erbil 'significant step' towards improving relations 12 October 2020 02:38 AM

1200x800

Iraq sees $45 oil in first quarter, Minister 12 October 2020 02:32 AM

Pictures-of-the-Decade

UN says Baghdad-Kurdistan deal first step toward better future 11 October 2020 07:57 PM

fm

Egypt welcomes agreement on governance of Iraq's city of Sinjar 11 October 2020 07:55 PM

kataieb

Iran-backed militias offer ‘conditional’ cease-fire against US in Iraq 11 October 2020 07:50 PM

us troops iraqqq

Iraqi militias agree 'conditional ceasefire' to halt U.S. attacks: spokesman 11 October 2020 03:51 PM

download (1)

Iraqi refugee shot dead in “Al-Hawl mini-state” 11 October 2020 02:53 AM

Comments