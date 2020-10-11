Leaked documents reveal Obama-Clinton malign association with Doha

The US administration has allowed the US State Department to disclose a number of e-mails of former Secretary Clinton, during the term of Obama.



The documents reveal the extent of the minister's association with the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel



Qatar's mean to support terrorism and call for chaos



She tried to use it to improve the image of the Obama administration.



The documents indicated that Clinton favored to visit the Qatari Al-Jazeera network over visiting the US forces stationed at Al-Udeid base in Qatar



One of the documents refers to a visit that Clinton made to Doha in May 2011



During which she met with former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani



Who is considered to be in charge of Al Jazeera