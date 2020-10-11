Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 12 October 2020
Sunday، 11 October 2020 08:02 PM

Leaked documents reveal Obama-Clinton malign association with Doha

The US administration has allowed the US State Department to disclose a number of e-mails of former Secretary Clinton, during the term of Obama.


The documents reveal the extent of the minister's association with the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel

Qatar's mean to support terrorism and call for chaos

She tried to use it to improve the image of the Obama administration.

The documents indicated that Clinton favored to visit the Qatari Al-Jazeera network over visiting the US forces stationed at Al-Udeid base in Qatar

One of the documents refers to a visit that Clinton made to Doha in May 2011

During which she met with former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani

Who is considered to be in charge of Al Jazeera

