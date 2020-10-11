Egypt welcomes agreement on governance of Iraq's city of Sinjar

Egypt has welcomed a fresh agreement between the Iraqi Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on the status of Sinjar, a city in northern Iraq, Egyptian state's Al Ahram reported.



In an official statement on Saturday, the Egyptian foreign ministry expressed its support to measures taken by the Iraqi government aiming to combat terrorism and extremism to achieve stability and security nationwide.



The ministry described the deal as one that aims to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, and fulfills the Iraqi people's aspirations for stability, development and prosperity.



On Friday, Iraq’s Prime Minister (PM), Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, sponsored the agreement reached with the KRG on the governance of the disputed area, which is the homeland of Iraq’s Yazidi minority; who were displaced six years ago due to acts of genocide perpetrated against them by Islamic State.