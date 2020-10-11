Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 12 October 2020
Breaking
Leaked documents reveal Obama-Clinton malign association with Doha UN says Baghdad-Kurdistan deal first step toward better future Egypt welcomes agreement on governance of Iraq's city of Sinjar Iran-backed militias offer ‘conditional’ cease-fire against US in Iraq Iraqi refugee shot dead in “Al-Hawl mini-state” KRG records 769 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in a single day Iraq reshuffles military chiefs amid escalation of ISIS groups Latest US sanctions on Iran imposed over Iraq attacks Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7 billion Iraq bribery plot Iraqi president expresses eagerness to develop ties with Kuwait
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 11 October 2020 07:55 PM

Egypt welcomes agreement on governance of Iraq's city of Sinjar

fm

Egypt has welcomed a fresh agreement between the Iraqi Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on the status of Sinjar, a city in northern Iraq, Egyptian state's Al Ahram reported.


In an official statement on Saturday, the Egyptian foreign ministry expressed its support to measures taken by the Iraqi government aiming to combat terrorism and extremism to achieve stability and security nationwide.


The ministry described the deal as one that aims to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, and fulfills the Iraqi people's aspirations for stability, development and prosperity.


On Friday, Iraq’s Prime Minister (PM), Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, sponsored the agreement reached with the KRG on the governance of the disputed area, which is the homeland of Iraq’s Yazidi minority; who were displaced six years ago due to acts of genocide perpetrated against them by Islamic State.

Related Stories
Read
Pictures-of-the-Decade

UN says Baghdad-Kurdistan deal first step toward better future 11 October 2020 07:57 PM

kataieb

Iran-backed militias offer ‘conditional’ cease-fire against US in Iraq 11 October 2020 07:50 PM

us troops iraqqq

Iraqi militias agree 'conditional ceasefire' to halt U.S. attacks: spokesman 11 October 2020 03:51 PM

download (1)

Iraqi refugee shot dead in “Al-Hawl mini-state” 11 October 2020 02:53 AM

CORONA-HAWLER

KRG records 769 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in a single day 10 October 2020 07:25 PM

ozPFuWfr

Iraq reshuffles military chiefs amid escalation of ISIS groups 10 October 2020 07:22 PM

protest Baghdad

Protesters block Karbala-Baghdad road, call for better services 10 October 2020 05:29 PM

_114822995_5a5ea3f4-e667-4dbd-a5c4-59c27eccdd28

Latest US sanctions on Iran imposed over Iraq attacks 09 October 2020 07:54 PM

Comments