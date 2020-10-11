Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday، 11 October 2020 07:50 PM

Iran-backed militias offer ‘conditional’ cease-fire against US in Iraq

kataieb

A group of Iran-backed militias said Sunday that it has agreed to a "conditional" cease-fire against U.S.-linked interests in Iraq on the condition that Washington present a timetable for the withdrawal of its troops.

The militias have plagued U.S.-linked diplomatic and military targets for months, firing rockets at embassies and bases and targeting Iraqis who drive logistics convoys serving the U.S.-led coalition.


The Trump administration has responded by threatening to shutter the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, a move that Iraqi officials say will accelerate Iran’s ascent in the tug of war that the two countries have fought over Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

