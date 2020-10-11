Iran records its highest daily death toll from coronavirus

Iran announced on Sunday its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 251 confirmed dead.

Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said this pushes the total confirmed death toll to 28,544, making it the hardest-hit country in the region.

A further 3,822 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hour-period, raising total nationwide recorded cases to 500,075. Nearly 4,509 patients are in critical condition.