Sunday, 11 October 2020
Sunday، 11 October 2020 12:52 PM

Gas explosion flattens building, kills at least 2 in southwest Iran

An explosion is seen during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza (Picture: Reuters)
An explosion caused by leaking gas flattened a building in southwest Iran on Sunday, killing at least two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported.
Video from the site of the expolosion in the city of Ahvaz, capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province, showed rescue teams looking for survivors in the rubble of the two-story residential building located near a market place.
