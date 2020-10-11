Iraqi refugee shot dead in “Al-Hawl mini-state”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights SOHR activists have documented the death of an Iraqi refugee, after being shot by unknown gunmen with a silencer gun in the second section in Al-Hawl camp in south-eastern Al-Hasakah.



On October 5, SOHR sources reported that unknown gunmen shot, with a silencer gun, an Iraqi refugee works as a barber in front of his tent in the 1st section of Al-Hawl camp, as security chaos and assassinations are escalating in “Al-Hawl mini-state” in the far south-eastern Al-Hasakah. The Iraqi refugee sustained slight injuries and taken later to the field clinic in the camp.



While on October 3, Observatory activists documented the death of an Iraqi refugee serving as an “informer” of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish), after being shot by masked men on a motorcycle in the 1st section of Al-Hawl camp which hosts families of ISIS members in the far south-east of Al-Hasakah.



