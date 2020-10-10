Protesters block Karbala-Baghdad road, call for better services

Dozens of protesters gathered in al-Hurri subdistrict, in Karbala province on Saturday, blocking the road leading to the capital Baghdad.



The protesters were calling for better services, including safer roads, saying the road had become the “death path” with increased accidents and fatalities.



Hundreds of protesters were killed, thousands were injured over the past year in Iraq, which has been witnessing regular anti-government protests.



People in the southern provinces of Iraq are angry at the authorities for having a rich natural reserves under ground and a devastated public service and life standards on the ground.