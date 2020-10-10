Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 11 October 2020
Breaking
KRG records 769 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in a single day Iraq reshuffles military chiefs amid escalation of ISIS groups Latest US sanctions on Iran imposed over Iraq attacks Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7 billion Iraq bribery plot Iraqi president expresses eagerness to develop ties with Kuwait A dangerous escalation in Iraq, a direct Israeli concern Lebanon registers sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases New US sanctions target 16 Iranian banks Moscow hosts Armenia, Azerbaijan truce talks as fighting rages Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7bn Iraq bribery plot
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 10 October 2020 05:29 PM

Protesters block Karbala-Baghdad road, call for better services

protest Baghdad

Dozens of protesters gathered in al-Hurri subdistrict, in Karbala province on Saturday, blocking the road leading to the capital Baghdad.


The protesters were calling for better services, including safer roads, saying the road had become the “death path” with increased accidents and fatalities.


Hundreds of protesters were killed, thousands were injured over the past year in Iraq, which has been witnessing regular anti-government protests.


People in the southern provinces of Iraq are angry at the authorities for having a rich natural reserves under ground and a devastated public service and life standards on the ground.

Related Stories
Read
CORONA-HAWLER

KRG records 769 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in a single day 10 October 2020 07:25 PM

ozPFuWfr

Iraq reshuffles military chiefs amid escalation of ISIS groups 10 October 2020 07:22 PM

_114822995_5a5ea3f4-e667-4dbd-a5c4-59c27eccdd28

Latest US sanctions on Iran imposed over Iraq attacks 09 October 2020 07:54 PM

unaoil

Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7 billion Iraq bribery plot 09 October 2020 11:42 AM

barham

Iraqi president expresses eagerness to develop ties with Kuwait 09 October 2020 11:34 AM

Op12-JUN-Saddam-Hussein-1

Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7bn Iraq bribery plot 09 October 2020 01:21 AM

KurdistanIraqFlags(Kurdistan24)

Baghdad, Erbil to finalize new Sinjar security plan: KRG official 09 October 2020 01:19 AM

Shirwan_Sherwani_Iraq

Iraqi Kurdish police arrest journalist Sherwan Amin Sherwani 09 October 2020 01:16 AM

Comments