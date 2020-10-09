Latest US sanctions on Iran imposed over Iraq attacks

The latest US move acts upon a presidential order signed by Donald Trump in January after a missile attack by Iran on US air bases in Iraq.



The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on 18 "major" Iranian banks in one of the most extensive such moves by Washington against Tehran in months.



The order will also penalise non-Iranian institutions trading with them, effectively cutting the banks off from the international financial system.



The US says it is seeking to choke off Iran's access to funds to pursue what it regards as aggressive activities.





