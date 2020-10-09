Iraqi president expresses eagerness to develop ties with Kuwait

Iraqi President Barham Salih congratulated Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al-Sabah for being appointed as Kuwait's new Crown Prince.



In a telephone call, the President expressed his sincere congratulations to Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al-Sabah for being nominated new Crown Prince.

Salih wished His Highness good health, wellness and every success to further developments and prosperity to all Kuwaitis wishing them progress and prosperity.



Furthermore, he emphasized Iraq's eagerness as a people, President and Government to further develop the profound fraternal relations between the two brotherly peoples and countries.