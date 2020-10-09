Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 09 October 2020
Breaking
Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7 billion Iraq bribery plot Iraqi president expresses eagerness to develop ties with Kuwait A dangerous escalation in Iraq, a direct Israeli concern Lebanon registers sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases New US sanctions target 16 Iranian banks Moscow hosts Armenia, Azerbaijan truce talks as fighting rages Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7bn Iraq bribery plot Baghdad, Erbil to finalize new Sinjar security plan: KRG official Iraqi Kurdish police arrest journalist Sherwan Amin Sherwani US hits all of Iran’s financial sector with sanctions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 09 October 2020 11:22 AM

Lebanon registers sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases

lebanon
Lebanon recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases since February on Wednesday. The 1,459 new cases brought the total to more than 48,000, while the number of deaths has risen by nine to 433.
Among the cases registered on Wednesday was former Lebanese Justice Minister Gen. Ashraf Rifi, who announced a week ago that his son had contracted the virus.
Medical staff are concerned about a number of hospitals in Beirut reaching their maximum capacity, especially in intensive care units (ICUs).
Related Stories
Read
US treasury

New US sanctions target 16 Iranian banks 09 October 2020 11:19 AM

RFM

Moscow hosts Armenia, Azerbaijan truce talks as fighting rages 09 October 2020 11:15 AM

800

US hits all of Iran’s financial sector with sanctions 09 October 2020 12:56 AM

nato

NATO chief says allies will leave Afghanistan together 08 October 2020 08:16 PM

EuP

European Parliament president on lockdown over coronavirus 08 October 2020 08:14 PM

irnaina

Iranian musicians help out in secret on Israeli singer's new record 08 October 2020 07:38 PM

crude oil tanker

U.S. Expected To Impose New Sanctions On Iran's Financial Sector - Source 08 October 2020 06:24 PM

coronavirus iran

Tehran scrambles for hospital beds as Iran reports record new coronavirus cases 08 October 2020 06:02 PM

Comments