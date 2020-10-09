Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 09 October 2020
Breaking
Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7 billion Iraq bribery plot Iraqi president expresses eagerness to develop ties with Kuwait A dangerous escalation in Iraq, a direct Israeli concern Lebanon registers sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases New US sanctions target 16 Iranian banks Moscow hosts Armenia, Azerbaijan truce talks as fighting rages Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7bn Iraq bribery plot Baghdad, Erbil to finalize new Sinjar security plan: KRG official Iraqi Kurdish police arrest journalist Sherwan Amin Sherwani US hits all of Iran’s financial sector with sanctions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 09 October 2020 11:15 AM

Moscow hosts Armenia, Azerbaijan truce talks as fighting rages

RFM

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to their first talks on ending the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia said Friday, as fierce clashes over the disputed region showed no signs of abating.


Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed that senior diplomats from the two countries are joining talks in the Russian capital following a late-night appeal on Thursday from President Vladimir Putin.


“Baku and Yerevan have confirmed their participation,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told AFP, adding that preparations were underway. 


Armenian and Azerbaijan defence officials said fierce clashes continued overnight Thursday to Friday and reported further civilian deaths after Putin announced the meeting in Moscow and appealed for a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds.

Related Stories
Read
lebanon

Lebanon registers sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases 09 October 2020 11:22 AM

US treasury

New US sanctions target 16 Iranian banks 09 October 2020 11:19 AM

800

US hits all of Iran’s financial sector with sanctions 09 October 2020 12:56 AM

nato

NATO chief says allies will leave Afghanistan together 08 October 2020 08:16 PM

EuP

European Parliament president on lockdown over coronavirus 08 October 2020 08:14 PM

irnaina

Iranian musicians help out in secret on Israeli singer's new record 08 October 2020 07:38 PM

crude oil tanker

U.S. Expected To Impose New Sanctions On Iran's Financial Sector - Source 08 October 2020 06:24 PM

coronavirus iran

Tehran scrambles for hospital beds as Iran reports record new coronavirus cases 08 October 2020 06:02 PM

Comments