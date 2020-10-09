Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 09 October 2020
Breaking
Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7bn Iraq bribery plot Baghdad, Erbil to finalize new Sinjar security plan: KRG official Iraqi Kurdish police arrest journalist Sherwan Amin Sherwani US hits all of Iran’s financial sector with sanctions Iran deserves a red card for its human rights abuses US seizes 92 Iranian website domains accused of disinformation U.S. senators urge sanctions on Turkey over Russian missile system Iran warns of wider war if Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict continues Iraq reports 3923 new coronavirus cases, 3413 deaths Foreign terror cells the backbone of Iran’s IRGC
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 09 October 2020 01:19 AM

Baghdad, Erbil to finalize new Sinjar security plan: KRG official

KurdistanIraqFlags(Kurdistan24)
The Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Interior announced on Thursday evening that he is scheduled to the Iraqi capital on the following day to meet with the federal government about a new security plan in the Yezidi (Ezidi) majority district of Sinjar (Shingal), located west of Mosul near the Syrian border.

Minister Reber Ahmed wrote in a tweet that he will "be in Baghdad tomorrow to finalize an agreement with the Federal Government to normalize the situation and restore stability in the Sinjar district." 

The emergence of the Islamic State and its violent assault on Shingal in 2014 led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of members of the religious community. Most of them fled to the Kurdistan Region, while others resettled in neighboring countries or in Western states.

Others were not as lucky and remained stranded in the war zone, where they experienced atrocities and mass executions at the hands of the extremist group for years.

Militants subjected women and girls to sexual slavery, kidnapped children, forced religious conversions, executed scores of men, and abused, sold, and trafficked women across areas they controlled in Iraq and Syria in what are now widely recognized as acts of genocide.

In Baghdad's harsh response to the Kurdistan Region’s 2017 independence referendum, the Iraqi military and Iranian-back Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias attacked multiple territories disputed by the federal and regional governments including, forcing Kurdish Peshmerga forces from them.


Related Stories
Read
Op12-JUN-Saddam-Hussein-1

Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7bn Iraq bribery plot 09 October 2020 01:21 AM

Shirwan_Sherwani_Iraq

Iraqi Kurdish police arrest journalist Sherwan Amin Sherwani 09 October 2020 01:16 AM

fms

Iraqi FM affirms Iraq’s aspiration to activate bilateral ties with EU 08 October 2020 07:52 PM

2-9

Iraqi FM, US Amb. discuss embassy withdrawal decision 08 October 2020 07:45 PM

download

U.S. senators urge sanctions on Turkey over Russian missile system 08 October 2020 01:45 AM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iraq reports 3923 new coronavirus cases, 3413 deaths 07 October 2020 08:29 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Rasool: Iraqi PM supervises probe committee over security breaches 07 October 2020 07:58 PM

iran123

Joint Ops: plans of Arbaeen visit successful in every aspect 07 October 2020 07:55 PM

Comments