Friday, 09 October 2020
Thursday، 08 October 2020 08:14 PM

European Parliament president on lockdown over coronavirus

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli is now on self-isolation after talking to a staff worker who appeared to have Covid-19. He reported that on his Twitter page.

"I was recently in contact with a member of my staff who today tested positive for COVID-19. I am fine and have no symptoms. In accordance with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating for the required period to carry out the necessary checks", he wrote.

Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko changes the form of education process, from classrooms to distance-based principle. The reason is the spreading Covid-19 infection. The respective message appeared on the university's website.
Comments