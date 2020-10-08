European Parliament president on lockdown over coronavirus

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli is now on self-isolation after talking to a staff worker who appeared to have Covid-19. He reported that on his Twitter page.



"I was recently in contact with a member of my staff who today tested positive for COVID-19. I am fine and have no symptoms. In accordance with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating for the required period to carry out the necessary checks", he wrote.



Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko changes the form of education process, from classrooms to distance-based principle. The reason is the spreading Covid-19 infection. The respective message appeared on the university's website.