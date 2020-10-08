Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 09 October 2020
Thursday، 08 October 2020 07:45 PM

Iraqi FM, US Amb. discuss embassy withdrawal decision

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Matthew Tueller, Ambassador of the US in Baghdad.


The Minister discussed the initial decision to withdraw the US embassy in Baghdad, and affirmed that the government has taken several security, technical and organizational measures to create a suitable environment for the work of all missions in Baghdad.


On his part, the US Ambassador assured to submit the Minister’s proposition to the US government for review.


The two sides also touched on several developments in the region and the world that are of common interest.

