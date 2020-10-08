Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 08 October 2020
Thursday، 08 October 2020 07:38 PM

Iranian musicians help out in secret on Israeli singer's new record

irnaina

An Israeli singer of Persian heritage is set to release an album she made by working in secret with Iranian musicians, her long-held aspiration for artistic collaboration despite bitter animosity between the two states, the Guardian reported.


Using encrypted instant-messaging apps like Telegram and by wiring money through third countries, such as the UK and Turkey, Liraz Charhi said she spent months of sleepless nights fearing those who associated would be in danger.


“Technically, it was very difficult” Charhi, 42, said in an interview. “But emotionally, it was much more difficult. I felt night after night that I was doing a bad thing and these people could be arrested.”

