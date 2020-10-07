Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 08 October 2020
Breaking
Iran deserves a red card for its human rights abuses US seizes 92 Iranian website domains accused of disinformation U.S. senators urge sanctions on Turkey over Russian missile system Iran warns of wider war if Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict continues Iraq reports 3923 new coronavirus cases, 3413 deaths Foreign terror cells the backbone of Iran’s IRGC Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 07 October 2020 08:34 PM

Iran warns of wider war if Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict continues

rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is warning that current fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan could spill over its borders and evolve into a regional war. 


President Rouhani expressed his concerns about the conflict Wednesday during a meeting with his cabinet ministers.  


Hundreds of civilians and soldiers have been killed in fighting now in its 10th day between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

 

Iran shares its northwestern border with both Armenia and Azerbaijan and has good diplomatic relations with both nations.   

Related Stories
Read
Google

US seizes 92 Iranian website domains accused of disinformation 08 October 2020 01:55 AM

navalny

France, Germany push for EU sanctions on Russians over Navalny 07 October 2020 07:45 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran sets new record for coronavirus deaths amid 'third wave' 07 October 2020 07:34 PM

oil

Iran's oil revenue will not exceed $5 billion in 2020 07 October 2020 04:20 PM

Morgan Ortagus

After blast in northwest Syria town, U.S. says rise in attacks troubling 07 October 2020 04:13 PM

denmark

Top Iraqi, Danish diplomats tackle embassy opening in Baghdad 07 October 2020 04:09 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

With 239 deaths, Iran hits its highest daily COVID-19 toll 07 October 2020 03:32 PM

nawaf

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince 07 October 2020 03:26 PM

Comments