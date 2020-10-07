Iran warns of wider war if Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict continues

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is warning that current fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan could spill over its borders and evolve into a regional war.



President Rouhani expressed his concerns about the conflict Wednesday during a meeting with his cabinet ministers.



Hundreds of civilians and soldiers have been killed in fighting now in its 10th day between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

Iran shares its northwestern border with both Armenia and Azerbaijan and has good diplomatic relations with both nations.