Iraq reports 3923 new coronavirus cases, 3413 deaths

Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced the registration of 3923 new cases of Coronavirus, while 3413 were recovered.



The ministry said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "3923 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Iraq."



The statement added that "the ministry recorded 3413 cases of recovery, and the areas that recorded the highest recovery cases were Baghdad, Rusafa, with 608 cases."



The death toll reached 73 where Suleimaniya recorded the highest number of 21 cases.