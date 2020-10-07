Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 08 October 2020
Wednesday، 07 October 2020 07:58 PM

Rasool: Iraqi PM supervises probe committee over security breaches

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Spokesman, Major General Yahya Rasool, confirmed that the committee to investigate violations targeting Iraq's security will issue decisions regarding targeting diplomatic missions, while indicating that PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi supervises the committee's work.


"The committee investigating the security breaches will meet and issue several decisions as well as will reach good and positive results regarding the targeting of embassies, diplomatic missions and citizen security," Rasool told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).


"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces supervises the security committee, which includes military and intelligence leaders," he added.


The Prime Minister, Al-Kadhimi, had confirmed earlier that the parties that killed and wounded innocent Iraqis, and were harming the future of Iraq and its relations, reaffirming that “the state is the one who owns the war or peace decisions”


The media office of the prime minister said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Kadhimi chaired the first meeting of the committee to investigate security breaches targeting Iraq's security,"
Al- Kadhimi said, according to the statement, that "this committee, which is made up of the security executive bodies, and the Security and Defense Committee in the Parliament, represents the opinion of national unity, and will depend on that in its work"

