Iran sets new record for coronavirus deaths amid 'third wave'

Iran has reported a record daily number of new coronavirus deaths, as it struggles with what officials have called a "third wave" of its outbreak.



Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 239 people with Covid-19 had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since February to 27,658.



She added that the number of confirmed cases had risen by 4,019 to 483,844.

Iran, one of the hardest hit countries in the Middle East, has seen a spike in new infections in recent weeks.



More than 3,500 new cases have been reported on each of the past nine days, while Monday's death toll of 235 equalled the previous record set in late July.