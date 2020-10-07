Top Iraqi, Danish diplomats tackle embassy opening in Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed on Tuesday with his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod the opening of Denmark’s embassy in Baghdad among other topics.



In a press release issued by Iraq’s ministry of foreign affairs, the two officials tackled bilateral ties and ways to boost the cooperation in the fight against the ISIS.



Hussein expressed hopes that the opening of the Danish embassy would encourage the US to reconsider its initial decision of withdrawing its embassy from Baghdad.



Earlier in September, Kofod revealed his country’s plan to open embassy in Baghdad. He said back then that Denmark will use its representation to strengthen the dialogue with Iraq in areas such as migration, counter-terrorism and prosecution of crimes committed by ISIS.