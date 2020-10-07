Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 07 October 2020
Breaking
Foreign terror cells the backbone of Iran’s IRGC Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad Rasoul: Armed Forces reached important leads regarding rocket launchers Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships Russian ambassador says ‘no problem’ selling S-400 to Iran Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 07 October 2020 03:03 PM

Iran's president warns of regional war, condemns stray shells on Iranian soil

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday there was a danger that fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces could turn into a regional war.


Rouhani also told a cabinet meeeting that it was “totally unacceptable” for any mortar bomb or missile to land on Iranian soil after Iranian media said stray shells from fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave had fallen on villages near Iran’s northwestern border, wounding a child and damaging buildings.

 

“We must be attentive that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not become a regional war. Peace is the basis of our work and we hope to restore stability to the region in a peaceful way,” Rouhani said.


“Our priority is the security of our cities and villages,” he said.

 

He also said Iran, which borders Armenia and Azerbaijan, would not allow states to “send terrorists to our borders under various pretexts”.


His comments followed accusations, first levelled by French President Emmanuel Macron, that Turkey has sent Syrian jihadists to the region. Ankara, which is a close ally of Azerbaijan and backs rebels fighting Syrian government forces, has denied this.


Fighting broke out on Sept. 27 in Nagorno-Karabakh, which under international law belongs to Azerbaijan but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Related Stories
Read
oil

Iran's oil revenue will not exceed $5 billion in 2020 07 October 2020 04:20 PM

Morgan Ortagus

After blast in northwest Syria town, U.S. says rise in attacks troubling 07 October 2020 04:13 PM

denmark

Top Iraqi, Danish diplomats tackle embassy opening in Baghdad 07 October 2020 04:09 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

With 239 deaths, Iran hits its highest daily COVID-19 toll 07 October 2020 03:32 PM

nawaf

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince 07 October 2020 03:26 PM

Michel Aoun

Lebanon's president says consultations on new government start next week 07 October 2020 02:50 PM

israel

Top Israeli, UAE diplomats meet in Berlin for talks 06 October 2020 06:51 PM

fbi

US court orders Iran to pay $1.4 billion over missing ex-FBI agent 06 October 2020 06:36 PM

Comments