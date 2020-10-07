Lebanon's president says consultations on new government start next week

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday parliamentary consultations to choose a new prime minister who will form the country’s next government will begin on Oct. 15.



Lebanon’s government resigned on Aug. 10 in the wake of a devastating blast that killed nearly 200 people and wrecked swathes of the capital, Beirut.



Mustapha Adib, the country’s former ambassador to Berlin, was picked on Aug. 31 to form a cabinet after French President Emmanuel Macron intervened, securing a consensus on naming him in a country where power is shared out between Muslim and Christian sects.



Macron admonished Lebanon’s leaders following Adib’s resignation, saying the failed efforts amounted to a collective “betrayal”, but vowed to push ahead with his efforts.



The country’s leaders bristled at Macron’s accusations, but there has been little movement since.







