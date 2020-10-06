Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Breaking
Foreign terror cells the backbone of Iran’s IRGC Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad Rasoul: Armed Forces reached important leads regarding rocket launchers Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships Russian ambassador says ‘no problem’ selling S-400 to Iran Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 06 October 2020 06:51 PM

Top Israeli, UAE diplomats meet in Berlin for talks

israel

The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Israel met in Berlin on Tuesday for talks that Germany hopes will strengthen nascent ties between the two nations and bolster broader Middle East peace efforts.


German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it was a “great honor that the Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers have chosen Berlin as the location for their historic first meeting” since the two countries agreed to normalize relations in a U.S.-brokered deal.


The agreement, signed at a White House ceremony last month, reflects the changing politics of the Middle East, in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians, who reject the deal as a betrayal.

Related Stories
Read
fbi

US court orders Iran to pay $1.4 billion over missing ex-FBI agent 06 October 2020 06:36 PM

Putin

Putin says Russia is ready for any coronavirus developments 06 October 2020 03:38 PM

protest Iran

Iran must free political prisoners amid pandemic: UN 06 October 2020 03:28 PM

bomb

At least 11 dead in blast in northwest Syrian town - witnesses 06 October 2020 03:26 PM

Assad

Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians 06 October 2020 03:22 PM

nawaf

Kuwait's emir asks government to stay on, prepare for elections 06 October 2020 03:17 PM

azerbaijan-armenia

Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey 06 October 2020 02:27 AM

donaldt-tr188-700x420

Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House 06 October 2020 02:09 AM

Comments