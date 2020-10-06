Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Breaking
Foreign terror cells the backbone of Iran’s IRGC Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties Canada suspends exports of military drone technology to Turkey Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad Rasoul: Armed Forces reached important leads regarding rocket launchers Israeli Navy prepares for arrival of upgraded warships Russian ambassador says ‘no problem’ selling S-400 to Iran Iran-Iraq flights cancelled until further notice Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 06 October 2020 06:47 PM

Iraqi President, army chief-of-staff discuss anti-ISIS efforts

barham

Iraq's President Barham Salih met on Monday with Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, General Abdul Amir Yarallah.


At the outset of the meeting, the President commended the role played by the Iraqi armed forces in all military units and formations in chasing the remnants of ISIS those who seek to undermine security and stability.


The war against terror is still going on therefore security efforts aimed at countering terrorist activity must be continued, he said.


The President stressed the need for enhancing security and stability in Iraq, protecting diplomatic premises as well as consolidating State authority to enforce the law, confront terrorists and prevent acts of outlaw.


He highlighted that it is essential to strengthen the capacity of Iraq security forces at the fields of training and arming and improve their fighting capacity; there is a need to further strengthen security coordination in addressing the challenges and bridging security gaps; like it happened in the battle against ISSI when our armed forces, the PMF and the Peshmerga have achieved great victories over terrorists and recaptured cities from their hands.


The Iraqi Army Chief of Staff, in turn, expressed words of thanks to the President for monitoring and supporting security bodies in their missions to fight terror, impose law and provide security to citizens.


He briefed the President on the ongoing military operations that are currently carried out to chase the remnants of ISIS.

Related Stories
Read
176102020_166102020_IMG-20201006-WA0019

Salih Kurditan Islamic Group head stress need to enhance dialogue 06 October 2020 06:45 PM

kadhimi

Iraq government forms committee to investigate 'national violations' 06 October 2020 06:42 PM

2298306-721167845

Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties 06 October 2020 02:28 AM

thumbs_b_c_14d83da1fd1301bc498e4c73b9fece75

Health Ministry: Iraq is still in the first wave of COVID-19 05 October 2020 07:00 PM

175102020_155102020_120883619_1027212284418989_4422609320730639807_n

Salih, Plasschaert discuss need of fair electoral law legislation 05 October 2020 06:36 PM

forces

Counter-Terrorism forces continue anti-ISIS operations 05 October 2020 06:26 PM

coronavirus 123

Iraq reports 3808 new coronavirus cases, 4676 recoveries 05 October 2020 06:21 PM

salih

Iraq's President receives US ambassador to Baghdad 05 October 2020 12:03 AM

Comments