Salih Kurditan Islamic Group head stress need to enhance dialogue

On Tuesday, the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, discussed with the Emir of the Kurdistan Islamic Group, Ali Babir, the latest developments in the political and security situations in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, while the two parties stressed the need to enhance understanding and dialogue to resolve the outstanding issues.



In a statement, the Presidency of the Republic said, "The President of the Republic, Barham Salih, met in the Peace Palace in Baghdad, the Emir of the Kurdistan Islamic Group, Ali Babir."

Adding that "the meeting discussed the latest developments in the political and security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, and stressed the importance of enhancing the atmosphere of understanding and dialogue to solve the outstanding issues, and the need to intensify security efforts and coordination to combat Daesh cells that seek to disturb security and stability."