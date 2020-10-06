Iraq government forms committee to investigate 'national violations'

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi has ordered the formation of a committee to investigate violations of “national security” following a series of rocket attacks on the capital.



American diplomats and troops across Iraq have been targeted in dozens of missile attacks blamed by Washington on pro-Iranian armed factions in recent months.



“The prime minister chaired the first meeting of a committee to investigate violations that targeted the security and prestige of Iraq,” said a statement by his office.



Several rockets landed in a residential area near Baghdad's Green Zone overnight but did not explode early Monday raising concerns about the safety of Iraqi civilians.